Water main break disrupts service to hundreds of homes - CBS46 News

Water main break disrupts service to hundreds of homes

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
SANDY SPRINGS, GA (CBS46) -

Atlanta Watershed crews are on the scene of a water main break that has disrupted service to about 300 homes.

The water main break happened just after 10 a.m. on the 6500 block of Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs. The area is between Mount Vernon Highway and Abernathy Road.

It is unclear what caused the break.

Service is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46