Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe vs. Wade dies at age 69

Norma McCorvey, who gained fame under the pseudonym Jane Roe, the central figure in the Supreme Court decision to establish a constitutional right to abortion, has died at the age of 69.

According to the Washington Post, McCorvey died of a heart ailment at an assisted living home in Katy, Texas.

She made history in January of 1973, when the Supreme Court handed down the ruling to make it a constitutional right for the choice to terminate a pregnancy.

READ MORE

COpyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.