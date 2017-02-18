2 suspects named in fatal shooting outside Quick Trip

One person is dead after someone shot them at a gas station in Chamblee.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a bullet inside her home.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
The man charged in the murder of a Henry County teen at a house party in McDonough is due in court Monday.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Three people were sentenced for stealing $4.3 million in U.S. government funds, according to the Department of Justice.More >
One person is dead and two others are critically injured following a fatal crash in DeKalb County early Saturday morning.More >
DeKalb County Jail officials have arrested a jail services worker accused of collaborating with an inmate to get contraband inside the facility on Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia.More >
Police say they're looking for a woman who is accused of posing as an employee and stealing more than $11,000 worth of iPhones from a metro Atlanta Target.More >
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a plan to improve the county's infrastructure.More >
According to the American Transportation Research Institute truck drivers in Fulton county are delayed on I-75 more than 613,000 hours. I-85 has more than 418,000 hours. I-285 is the lowest with more than 190,000 hours delayed.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
