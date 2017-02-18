2 suspects named in fatal shooting outside Quick Trip

One person is dead after someone shot them at a gas station in Chamblee.

One person died after they were shot at a QuikTrip station in Chamblee early Thursday morning December 29, 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Chamblee Police have identified two men they say are responsible for the shooting death of another outside a Quick Trip, December 29.

Leroy Starr Copney and Jilani Ade Bakhari have both been charged with multiple felonies including murder, aggravated assault, and violation of the Georgia Gang Act.

The two suspects fatally shot 30-year-old Andrew Spencer and fled away.

Copney was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service outside a motel in the South Carolina. He has not been extradited to Georgia but officials say it will likely be soon.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bakhari contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005 (press #7) or 470-395-2413.

