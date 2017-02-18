Pro-Trump, anti-Trump rallies held Saturday in Atlanta

Supporters of President Trump gathered for a rally downtown Saturday.

According to Facebook, the crowd met from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside Centennial Olympic Park.

Several of the those attending the demonstration identify as members of the militia group III% Security Force. They tell CBS46 that they were serving as security for the rally.

"A lot of people say Trump is a politician. I disagree with that because we elected an outsider for a reason," said Chris Hill. "We're tired of status quo. Tired of the direction our country is going in and this is the best chance to right the ship."

At the same time as the pro-Trump rally, several others were also downtown but instead of supporting the newly elected president, they were protesting the leader's stance on immigration.

"There are bills right now in Georgia that are extremely unfriendly to immigrants," said Wei Jia. " They want to ostracize us and keep us from going about our day as normal people.

