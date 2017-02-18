Pro-Trump, anti-Trump rallies held Saturday in Atlanta

A tree came down at a Buckhead apartment complex late Monday.More >
Two years after CBS46 first exposed Cash For iPhones and their questionable business practices, A federal judge in Atlanta has ordered the now defunct cell phone buy back company to reimburse consumers more than $42 million for taking their phones and failing to pay them in full.More >
Sometimes, the umpire's ruling is not final. A Georgia high school won an appeal Monday of an umpire's ruling that cost it a baseball playoff series.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.More >
The heated race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel has led someone to steal campaign signs from one Roswell resident's yard.More >
The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Interstate 285 CD lanes will be closed for eight hours to install a long-term traffic shift and lane reduction for construction of a new lanes bridge on the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.More >
The Bartow County Coroner has identified the 15-year-old victim as Joelle Dalgleish.More >
