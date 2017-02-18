$349M up for grabs in Saturday's Powerball jackpot

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, which caused Saturday's jackpot to reach an estimated $349 million.

One million dollar ticket and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Georgia. In addition to those large prizes, players won a total of $171,680 in prizes.

AM PM Woodstock Convenience Store, located at 12152 Highway 92 in Woodstock, sold the $1 million ticket, which matched the first five winning numbers from the Feb. 15 drawing. Publix Super Market #0522, 5500 Abercorn Street in Savannah, and Kroger #0344, 3000 Old Alabama Road in Alpharetta, sold the two $50,000 tickets.

