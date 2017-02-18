Janice Bryant Howroyd: First black woman to own billion dollar company

Many people know Oprah was the first African-American female self-made billionaire, but many do not know about Janice Bryant Howroyd.

Howroyd owns Act 1 Group, the nation's largest black female-owned business with more than a billion dollars in revenue.

Act 1 Group was started in 1978, which began as Act 1 Personnel Services. The company now employs more than 1,300 people in 240 satellite offices in the U.S. and eight other countries.

In an interview with Black Enterprise in 2012, Howroyd said then was the best time to start a business because opportunities were ripe.

“Whenever you have an economic situation that is weakened a bit, whenever you find societies are having challenges, you also have the opportunity to bring solutions people may not have thought about before and you can deliver in ways they’ve never been open to receive it,” she explains.

