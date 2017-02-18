Clark Atlanta University first HBCU to issue digital diplomas

Leaders at Clark Atlanta University are hoping to combat fraud when it comes to college diplomas.

CAU is the first Historically Black College and University to issue digital diplomas. Officials at the school say it's easier and safe for graduates and hiring managers.

"It protects the integrity of our documents, it helps us to protect our good name," said registrar Susan Gibson. " When people see that CAU is out there, in this particular manner, they know that it is legit."

But we spoke to several students on campus who have mixed feelings about the idea.

"Going from paper to digital, it sounds smart and eco-friendly but it's just something about having the diploma in your hands," said one student.

The seal and signature are protected by Blue Ribbon Security. It's suppose to ensure that it's virtually impossible to falsify the diplomas.

"We have a verification process where the students will have to log in the web with a specific 900 number that we provide the student with a six digit password," said

Nearly ninety graduates in the December 2016 class received digital diplomas.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.