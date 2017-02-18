Clark Atlanta University first HBCU to issue digital diplomas

A tree came down at a Buckhead apartment complex late Monday.More >
Two years after CBS46 first exposed Cash For iPhones and their questionable business practices, A federal judge in Atlanta has ordered the now defunct cell phone buy back company to reimburse consumers more than $42 million for taking their phones and failing to pay them in full.More >
Sometimes, the umpire's ruling is not final. A Georgia high school won an appeal Monday of an umpire's ruling that cost it a baseball playoff series.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
Two men were killed in an accident in Walton County Monday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Clegg Farm Road and Jersey Social Circle Road.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Entertainment website TMZ reports that the Florida teenager infamous for her comments on a talk show segment is now getting a national tour.More >
Police have raised the death toll in a blast at an Ariana Grande concert to 22. At least 59 others were injured.More >
Popular website 24/7 Wall St. recently released their list of the top states in the U.S. to live and Georgia is nowhere near the top. Check out where our state ranks!More >
