Two shot during argument over baby

Clayton County Police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two men in Morrow.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on the 2700 block of Brook Drive.

According to police, an argument began between the mother of the baby and another person. The mother called the baby's father and he arrived at the home with two carloads of people.

The argument escalated into gunfire and two men were struck.

The scene cleared before officers arrived and not much additional information is known about the shooting, including the condition of the victims.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.