'UGA Miracle' raises $1M+ for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Raising any amount of money for an organization involves working countless hours and dedication from all parties involved, something UGA Miracle knows all to well.

The organization raised over a million dollars for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta- $1,352,705.17 to be exact. This is the second year UGA Miracle has achieved a seven figure fundraising total.

Saturday's event was the 22nd annual Dance Marathon. The 24-hour event is a symbolic gesture in support of children who have had to sacrifice much more of their own time to combat illness in hospitals.

In an interview with UGA, Miracle's internal director explained the importance of the organization on UGA's campus.

"The culture here of giving back is a huge emphasis," Kathryn Youngs said. "When I first came to campus and saw the passion of the older students — that's definitely something I wanted to strive to emulate."

Since its inception, Miracle has raised more than $7 million for Children's Healthcare. Some of the events offered thought the past year included the annual Doughnut Dare 5K and a $100 Day and More than 4% Day.

