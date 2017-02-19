Pilot crashes plane in Dawson County

A pilot was the only person aboard an Ercoupe 415-C aircraft when it crashed into a tree in Dawson County.

Officials tell CBS46 the incident occurred on the shoulder of Goodson Road in Dawsonville, Sunday afternoon.

The name and the condition of the pilot have not been released at this time.

FAA is investigating the crash.

