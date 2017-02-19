Winter still elusive, warm week ahead

It is going to be a very warm week across much of the eastern United States.

Strong southerly flow ushers warm Gulf moisture into the country through the week.

Mornings will be mild in the 50s, and afternoons will be warm in the 70s. There will be more clouds than sun throughout the week, with isolated showers possible each day after Monday.

Clouds increase through the day tomorrow, and Tuesday through Friday we will get more clouds than sun. A cold front moves through late on Friday bringing us scattered showers and cooling temperatures back into the 60s for the weekend.

