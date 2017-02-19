HOLY HEIST: Thieves steal equipment from church worth thousands

Police are trying to track down burglars who robbed a local church and stole thousands of dollars worth of audio equipment.

The incident occurred at the Kingdom City Church in DeKalb County. A sound operator with the church told CBS46 that she found the items missing when she arrived at church Sunday with her husband.

"There use to be speakers all over here," said Crystal Isler pointing to the area the equipment used to sit in the sanctuary. " Now all of that is gone. The mic stand is gone. The guitar stand is gone."

The thieves even stole a keyboard owned by Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jamie Grace.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time burglars targeted the church.

"This is our third major robbery," said Chief Liason Sam Bryant.

The church says they are now looking into getting security.

