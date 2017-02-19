HOLY HEIST: Thieves steal equipment from church worth thousands

Police say a man was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.More >
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in Gwinnett County Tuesday.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Atlanta police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a bullet inside her home.More >
DeKalb County Jail officials have arrested a jail services worker accused of collaborating with an inmate to get contraband inside the facility on Memorial Drive in Decatur, Georgia.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
More than 20 miles east of Atlanta, some 15,000 people live in the city of Conyers. This historic town is home to the Georgia International Horse Park and more than 20 miles of outdoor trails.More >
Two men were killed in an accident in Walton County Monday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Clegg Farm Road and Jersey Social Circle Road.More >
