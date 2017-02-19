Not My President's Day March takes place in Atlanta

Police are searching for a man after a SWAT team was called to a Fulton County home following a domestic disturbance that left two people severely injured.More >
Students had to be evacuated from a middle school in Fulton County Tuesday.More >
Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and the TSA released their plans to ease travel pains for passengers at the world's busiest airport during a press conference Tuesday morning.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
A tree came down at a Buckhead apartment complex late Monday.More >
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
More than 20 miles east of Atlanta, some 15,000 people live in the city of Conyers. This historic town is home to the Georgia International Horse Park and more than 20 miles of outdoor trails.More >
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.More >
Two men were killed in an accident in Walton County Monday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Clegg Farm Road and Jersey Social Circle Road.More >
