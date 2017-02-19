Not My President's Day March takes place in Atlanta

Thousands of people across the country, including some in Atlanta, are taking part in what they've dubbed "Not My President's Day" marches.

They're hoping their demonstrations Monday will trigger an investigation into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Matthew Williams of Democracy Spring Georgia is organizing Monday's march in midtown Atlanta. The protesters plan met at the Arts Center MARTA Station at noon. They're planning to march six miles to Lenox Square in Buckhead.

"It's not a matter of right verses left. It's right verses wrong, and what's happening is wrong," said Williams.

The Atlanta event has a Facebook page called Impeach Now! Not My President's Day March. More than 600 people committed to attending the event. However, at the start of the event, roughly half that number were in attendance. It was unclear whether more demonstrators planned to join the march along the way.

Among the protesters who helped organize the event was Ray Dafrico, an Atlanta resident who said he has joined several protests since Trump's election.

When asked what crimes President Trump had committed to justify impeachment proceedings, Dafrico answered, “I’m not a lawyer. I’m a guitar player. We are not paid protesters. We are just going by our guts and feeling, and we feel like there’s probably some stuff that are impeachable offenses. I’m not a hundred percent sure, but we’re just putting that out there because it could come out.”

A similar, smaller protest was held Saturday in Atlanta. During a pro-Trump rally the same day featuring a handful of armed, self-proclaimed militia members, supporters of President Trump said any talk of impeaching the president is ridiculous.

“I think that that’s a dangerous road to go down," said Chris Hill, a Trump supporter. "After 25 days, there’s been no impeachable offense. What I’m hearing is a bunch of rhetoric from the snowflakes in Congress.”

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.