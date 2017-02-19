Not My President's Day March takes place in Atlanta

Andrew Young, a former Atlanta Mayor and ambassador to the United Nations, will celebrate his 85th birthday in conjunction with the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards.More >
The City of Dunwoody found nearly 15 percent of drivers were driving well over the listed 25 mile per hour speed limit. Seventy-three percent of the neighbors petitioned the city to make changes to slow drivers down.More >
Police are searching for a man after a SWAT team was called to a Fulton County home following a domestic disturbance that left two people severely injured.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Students had to be evacuated from a middle school in Fulton County Tuesday.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
