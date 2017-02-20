Atlanta among cities considering test tracks for self-driving vehicles

Police are searching for a man after a SWAT team was called to a Fulton County home following a domestic disturbance that left two people severely injured.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Students had to be evacuated from a middle school in Fulton County Tuesday.More >
Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and the TSA released their plans to ease travel pains for passengers at the world's busiest airport during a press conference Tuesday morning.More >
Alpharetta Police are investigating an assault that took place May 16 in the Wills Park area.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Law enforcement leaders in Cobb County said they've seen a noticeable drop in car break-ins in the Cumberland Mall area since the opening of Suntrust Park.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
