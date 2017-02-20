DOJ: Holding poor defendants who can't afford bail unconstitutional

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. (via: UScourts.gov)

An appeals court in Atlanta will take on a case that could have huge implications for the entire criminal justice system.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the arguments in the case of Maurice Walker vs. the City of Calhoun, Georgia starting Thursday.

Walker, then 54, alleges that he was unlawfully denied the right to bail because he spent six days in jail in the city of Calhoun after he couldn't afford $160 bail following his arrest on a charge he was walking while intoxicated.

According to Fortune.com, Walker says he lives on a fixed income of $540 per month.

According to a brief filed by the Department of Justice in August 2016, the case hinges on the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution and seeks to answer the issue of whether bail unequally punishes those who cannot pay it:

Whether a bail practice that results in the incarceration of indigent individuals without meaningful consideration of their ability to pay and alternative methods of assuring their appearance at trial violates the Fourteenth Amendment.

The sweeping 14th Amendment guarantees equal protection under the law for all US citizens and prohibits states from depriving people of "life, liberty, or property, without due process of law."

A three-judge panel consisting of William Pryor, Adalberto Jordan and Bobby Valdock will decide on Walker's case.

