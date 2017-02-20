Windy Hill diverging diamond interchange opens

Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Law enforcement leaders in Cobb County said they've seen a noticeable drop in car break-ins in the Cumberland Mall area since the opening of Suntrust Park.More >
Law enforcement leaders in Cobb County said they've seen a noticeable drop in car break-ins in the Cumberland Mall area since the opening of Suntrust Park.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.More >
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >