Windy Hill diverging diamond interchange opens

If you're driving in the Windy Hill area near I-75 in Cobb County, you'll notice a brand new, shiny interchange designed to make getting onto the interstate much easier.

The diverging diamond interchange crisscrosses traffic in order to prevent drivers from having to take turns across oncoming traffic to get onto the interstate. It also reduces the number of traffic signals required to direct traffic through the area.

The interchanges take some getting used to, as it can feel as though you're driving on the wrong side of the road but, for now, there are cones and barrels to help guide you through the process.

Here's a video from North Carolina's Department of Transportation that might make your passage a little easier, the road names may change, but the maneuvers don't.

