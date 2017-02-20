Company to build massive sports complex in DeKalb County

A private company is expected to announce Wednesday it will build a $200 million sports complex in eastern DeKalb County, creating 2,000 new jobs.

The complex will be built on 200 acres next to Stonecrest Mall in the soon-to-be-incorporated city of Stonecrest. It will feature 24 playing fields for soccer, football and baseball, as well as eight basketball courts, a sports medicine pavilion, and a 15,000-seat stadium.

The company behind the project is Atlanta Sports Connection, a corporation that offers organized sports programs, training, and open play for youth, adult, and corporate participants.

CEO Patrick Henderson is excited about the prospect of bringing communities together through sports.

"It’s going to be phenomenal for youth in the community," said Henderson. "There is going to be a lot of exposure for a lot of the kids out in the area."

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at noon, featuring Atlanta Sports Connection, Atlanta Partners for Development, DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau, SFA/SFM Advisory, Brasfield & Gorrie, Atlanta Land Group, Willis Towers Watson, SCR Consulting and Georgia Soccer.

