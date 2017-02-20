Micro school brings West Coast education phenomenon to Atlanta

A STEM Academy that will play host to up to 100 students is set to kick off its first year by hosting an open house on Monday.

The 21st Century STEM Academy, a "micro-school" located at 1549 Clairmont Rd. across the street from Emory's Campus, will have the open house from 1-7 p.m. on Monday.

The school promises an individualized and personalized education based on research, as well as a 12-1 student-teacher ratio. The school will have up to 100 K-10 students in its first year, the group says.

21C’s facility contains 4,000 square feet of unique space designed to offer a host of learning experiences, ranging from Mandarin Chinese language immersion, to computer coding, robotics and project based learning. The flight simulator, for example, will be used across a host of academic subjects. Yoga will be available for pupils in a unique tranquil room.

After-school and pre-school care are both included in the tuition, $700 per month or $8,400 per year, and students can stay at the school from 7:15 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“Our small classes and project-enhanced, mastery-based learning with one-to-one tutoring will ensure each child excels,” said Gareth N. Genner, co-founder of 21C and former president of a blue ribbon, K-12 college prep school. “Not every child learns at the same pace or in the same way, and this personalized STEM and liberal arts approach is what many parents are seeking for their children to prepare them for the future.”

