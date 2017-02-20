Police: Man abducted, held overnight in Athens

Athens-Clark County Police are investigating an alleged abduction that took place in Athens, Thursday night.

The victim told police he was physically assaulted and abducted at gunpoint by three young men on McWhorter Drive.

He told police he was forced into a black Chevy Impala, then transported while blindfolded to a trailer at an unknown location where he was held until the next morning.

One of the men accused in the alleged abduction is described as being in his late teens or early 20’s around 5'11 and 165lbs. The other man involved is described as a male in his late teen’s early 20’s around 6'0 and 85 lbs.

The case is still under investigation.

