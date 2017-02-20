Car in wreck veers into retention pond in Austell

A car left the road after an accident and veered off into a retention pond Monday morning, February 20, 2017. (SOURCE: Cobb County FRD)

First-responders had to remove the roof of a car that ended up in a retention pond following an accident in Cobb County on Monday.

Authorities said the initial three-car wreck took place at around 9 a.m. but quickly turned more dangerous when a vehicle went through a fence and into a retention pond.

Police said one person had to be taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment after the accident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.