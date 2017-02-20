Teen smells smoke, saves family from house fire

Police say a car somehow went into a pond at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County late Tuesday.More >
Police say a car somehow went into a pond at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County late Tuesday.More >
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in Gwinnett County Tuesday.More >
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in Gwinnett County Tuesday.More >
Villie Jones, Mikey Henderson and Ronnie Jackson are three former Gwinnett County Public Schools employees now charged with sexual assault.More >
Villie Jones, Mikey Henderson and Ronnie Jackson are three former Gwinnett County Public Schools employees now charged with sexual assault.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
A Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia is behind bars and is accused of having an improper relationship with a female student.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
Police are searching for a man who walked into a car dealership in Duluth and drove off with a black Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 SUV valued at over $70,000.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >
Police arrested the man who mocked a victim's disability and sucker punched him in the face.More >