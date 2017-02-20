Teen smells smoke, saves family from house fire

A Lilburn family is thankful to be alive after a fire ripped through the roof of their home.

When crews arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Blackspruce Court, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage and the roof of the home.

According to officials, a teen living in the home smelled smoke and alerted her family. All family members, 2 adults, 2 teens, and 3 cats, made it out safely.

The fire investigation says the blaze appears to have started in the ceiling and attic space above the garage. The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation.

