Man kicks victim, steals car during robbery

Cobb County Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Vicious Sounds Car Audio in Marietta.

According to investigators, a man wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun forced an employee to the floor. He kicked the victim and forced him to give up his wallet and car keys.

The man fled the crime scene in the victim's black 2005 Mercury Mariner.

The robber is described as being 5'11- 6'0 tall and approximately 200 lbs.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at (770) 499-3945.

