Seacrest, In: Braves announce partnership with Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Braves tweeted this picture of a custom Ryan Seacrest Jersey to announce their partnership with his foundation. (SOURCE: Braves Twitter)

The Atlanta Braves are looking for new ways to reach people in the community.

One way they're doing it moving forward is through the Ryan Seacrest Foundation through a partnership that will support the foundation's work at children's hospitals across the country including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Seacrest, an Atlanta native, will lend his voice to the Braves' "Welcome Home" broadcast campaign as they start their first season at SunTrust Park. The team's organization will integrate the foundation into their own promotional efforts and other things they do around the park.

"My entire family is delighted that we were able to create this meaningful partnership with the Atlanta Braves," said RSF Executive Director Meredith Seacrest, adding that the foundation is grateful for the partnership.

Braves players will visit kids at the hospital, including the Seacrest Studios there, which lets kids explore radio, television and new media careers.

There are also plans to initiate an annual concert and fundraiser at The Battery Atlanta, the entertainment area near SunTrust Park.

"Like the Braves, Ryan Seacrest has Atlanta roots which is what makes this such a natural partnership," said Derek Schiller, president, business for the Atlanta Braves. "All of Atlanta is proud of Ryan's success, and we are excited to support the meaningful work The Ryan Seacrest Foundation does here in our city, as well as nationwide."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.