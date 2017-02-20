Woman stabbed in chest during altercation

A woman is currently listed in critical condition after being rushed to the hospital following a stabbing incident.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens-Clark County.

Authorities say when Lee Elder entered the apartment complex, she was approached by several women who began to start an altercation with her. During the physical altercation, Elder pulled out a pocket knife to protect herself. At this point, one of the women, Kim Reaves, was stabbed in the chest.

Both Lee and Reaves were transported to the hospital. Lee received injuries to her hand.

No arrests have been made at this time, the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.