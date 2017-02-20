Surprise! Atlanta among worst cities for traffic congestion

Okay, not a surprise: Atlanta is one of the worst cities for traffic across the country, placing ninth in a ranking list from Inrix.

It doesn't take a study to tell drivers that.

"it's a popular city, it's main thoroughfare headed north to south, south to north," Driver Matt Heriot said.

Atlanta congestion in 2016 cost drivers about $1,861. The total cost to the city is an estimated $3.1 billion.

Those lost dollars are a direct cost of fuel and time wasted and the indirect cost of freight and business fees passed to consumers.

The Georgia Department of Transportation may question how the study came to its conclusion. But they do agree traffic is an issue they are working on.

"We have a ten year major mobility plan and a lot of those projects are right here in the metro area and we know that those projects will move the needle," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Other cities in the top ten probably won't surprise you either, Moscow, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Bogota, Colombia round out the top 5. For the full top 10, check out our slideshow on the link here.

From INRIX, here's the how the study went down:

Population and economic growth alongside continued urbanization are the root causes of congestion. As cities strive to update or expand aging infrastructure, the application of big data and analytics to understand and help combat traffic congestion is crucial to the health and development of our cities. The INRIX 2016 Global Traffic Scorecard uses a new methodology to provide a data-rich evaluation of urban travel, traffic health and vibrancy for over 1,000 cities around the world.

