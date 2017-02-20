Man, woman killed during Clayton County home invasion

Clayton County Police are investigating a double homicide and home invasion that took place in Ellenwood. They released composite sketches of two suspects thought to be responsible for the crime.

Officers responded to a home in the 4400 block of Chester Lane early Monday morning. When they arrived, they found a female inside the home and a male in the garage suffering from gunshot wounds.

Scherell Venisee, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dectric Searcy was transported to a local area hospital for treatment where he later died.

Officers were advised Searcy was confronted in the garage by two suspects. They entered the home and confronted Venisee, who tried to get them to leave. One of the suspects opened fire, striking both victims.

Police say they found a felony amount of drugs inside the home which had led them to believe the incident is drug related.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.