Atlanta's pollen count highest in 10 months - CBS46 News

Atlanta's pollen count highest in 10 months

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The pollen count in Atlanta on Monday was 1,289 with a high amount of trees. The pollen count on Monday was the highest Atlanta has seen since April 3, 2016 when it was 2,555.

Monday's pollen in Atlanta

  • Trees - High
    Juniper, Alder, Oak, Elm and Sweet Gum

  • Grass - none
     
  • Weeds - Low
    Sheep Sorrel

February pollen in Atlanta

  • Feb 1 - 109 (High)
  • Feb 2 - 116 (High)
  • Feb 3 - 105 (High)
  • Feb 6 - 12 (Low)
  • Feb 7 - 41 (Moderate)
  • Feb 8 - 5 (Low)
  • Feb 9 - 117 (High)
  • Feb 10 - 62 (Moderate)
  • Feb 13 - 513 (High)
  • Feb 14 - 217 (High)
  • Feb 15 - 20 (Moderate) 
  • Feb 16 - 68 (Moderate) 
  • Feb 17 - 60 (Moderate) 
  • Feb 20 - 1,289 (High)

The pollen is measured on weekdays by Atlanta Allergy and Asthma.

