Man accused of stealing cars during test drives given life without parole

Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.More >
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Law enforcement leaders in Cobb County said they've seen a noticeable drop in car break-ins in the Cumberland Mall area since the opening of Suntrust Park.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A Marietta man wanted for a brutal attack, rape and kidnapping of a woman is jailed after he was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on Wednesday.More >
Smyrna Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a man at a Cobb County gas station.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.More >
