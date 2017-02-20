Man accused of stealing cars during test drives given life without parole

A man accused of stealing multiple cars while on test drives with salesman was sentenced to life without parole after being convicted for the crimes.

Cobb County District Attorney Victor Reynolds says 33-year-old Joshua Coleman test drove a Nissan Sentra with a CarMax salesman in September 2015. During the test drive, Coleman is accused of showing the salesman a gun and saying, "I know you like your job, but you need to get out of this car," prior to stealing the car.

The district attorney says Coleman also stole a Ford Super Duty pickup truck during another test drive at a different dealership six days later, although the truck had technology that allowed police to find it at Coleman's home in College Park.

When police went to get the truck and Coleman, they say he caused a 2.5 hour SWAT standoff before finally being apprehended.

Coleman, who represented himself, was convicted on all seven counts of hijacking a motor vehicle; armed robbery; two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; robbery by intimidation; theft by taking; and possession of a firearm for a convicted felon.

He was sentenced as a recidivist to the required maximum life in prison without parole plus 75 years, according to the district attorney's office, who adds that Coleman had at least six prior felony convictions in DeKalb and Fulton counties for various crimes.

