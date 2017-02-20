2 arrested in connection to theft of Boy Scouts trailer

Police say two men have been charged after a Boy Scouts trailer was stolen in Hall County.

The trailer was taken on Feb. 12.

Timothy Bruce, 32, and Christopher Cohen, 47, were both charged with felony theft by taking, according to a spokesperson with the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say they found the trailer with most of its contents and returned it to the Boy Scouts.

“It is sad that these young scouts, who work so hard for these items, and provide so much for the community, had everything taken from them, " said Gainesville Police Chief Carol Martin. "We are pleased to have recovered the stolen property and returned it to these fine young men.”

