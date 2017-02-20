Man captured in connection to fatal shooting in Atlanta

Police say they captured a man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of another man in northwest Atlanta.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 on Croft Place NW near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot by his mother's boyfriend following an argument. He was later identified as 30-year-old Gregory Jones Jr.

After several days on the run, police say Calvin Sneed was arrested on a murder warrant on Feb. 20. Sneed was captured after he showed up an a friend's home in College Park, according to authorities.

