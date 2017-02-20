Police: 2 gun stores burglarized on same day - CBS46 News

Police: 2 gun stores burglarized on same day

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say two gun stores were burglarized on the same day southeast of Atlanta.

Ed's Public Safety store was burglarized in Stockbridge around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, while the store's Covington location was also burglarized around 4 a.m. on the same day, according to authorities.

Police say at the Stockbridge location, they found a bullet hole in a glass window and a shell casing.

Police say they're looking for the person responsible for the burglaries, but didn't provide information on what was taken from the stores.

