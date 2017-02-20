Police: 2 gun stores burglarized on same day

Police say two gun stores were burglarized on the same day southeast of Atlanta.

Ed's Public Safety store was burglarized in Stockbridge around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, while the store's Covington location was also burglarized around 4 a.m. on the same day, according to authorities.

Police say at the Stockbridge location, they found a bullet hole in a glass window and a shell casing.

Police say they're looking for the person responsible for the burglaries, but didn't provide information on what was taken from the stores.

