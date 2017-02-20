Police look for person of interest after Clayton County motel shooting

Police say they are looking for a person of interest after a shooting at a motel in Clayton County on Monday.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the SouthSide Inn, located in the 700 block of Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

Officers found a man on the second floor in the back of the motel who had been shot several times, according to authorities.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released by authorities.

Police say they are looking for Gary Bonner, who is being considered a person of interest in the shooting. Authorities stressed that Bonner has not been identified as the shooter.

