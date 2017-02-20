Georgia State University officers get body cameras

Atlanta police are officially allowed to give their extra body cameras to officers at Georgia State University.

The final decision came at Monday's Atlanta City Council meeting.

Now GSU officers won't have to depend on the shaky cell phone video of bystanders to defend one word versus another during episodes of violence.

A school officer was attacked with a knife on a busy downtown street in 2014 and was shot by an Atlanta police officer nearby. If the same thing happened this year, the exchange would have been captured close up on both officers' body cameras, instead of neither one.

With this deal that Atlanta City Council just approved, a school's police department is getting body cameras before some cities and counties in our region are getting them.

The move comes after GSU just put cameras in the school's library after some armed robberies inside the building. I asked students if they feel like all these cameras are becoming an invasion of privacy.

"Not really, it's not like they're sticking them in the bathrooms. If they're out in public places where crimes happen. I think that's a good idea," said GSU student Julia Dashtamirova.

"It keeps, not only [officers] safe, it keeps the students safe as well," said GSU student Isaiah Douglas.

Clearly, you don't have to be law enforcement to appreciate getting it all on video. Douglas and his friend, Evan Barnes, had their own camera out during their interview with CBS46. Like a police body camera, they use it to record everything they do all day.

Being close to the heart of Atlanta, GSU students are traditionally next door to more serious crimes than their peers on more enclosed campuses, but the chief has good news.

"Downtown crime is down significantly this year in the downtown corridor, which is what we're part of," said GSU police chief Joseph Spillane.

That's in spite of an incident where a student was shot at an off-campus apartment.

The cameras are being loaned to GSU by Atlanta police following a big debate over which contractor they're allowed to use. The whole affair created huge delays and APD ended up switching to a different brand. But now, at least the other ones won't go to waste.

