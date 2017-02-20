All clear given after book bag investigated in downtown Atlanta

The all clear was given Monday afternoon after police initially investigated a book bag in downtown Atlanta.

CBS46 received a tip about a heavy police presence in the area and followed up with Atlanta police.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed that officers were assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office with traffic as they investigated the book bag found in bushes near the Fulton County Courthouse.

The all clear was given later Monday afternoon

