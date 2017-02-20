Man missing from Atlanta Airport found nearby - CBS46 News

Man missing from Atlanta Airport found nearby

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man who was reported missing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was later found.

Raymond Makowski was reported missing by his brother-in-law, according to a spokesperson from Atlanta police.

Makowski flew into Atlanta on a United Airlines flight.

Police say he was later found in a wooded area near the airport.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46