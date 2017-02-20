Volunteers clear weeds, overgrown plants from Marietta park

The World Mission Society Church of God teamed with volunteers for a service project in Marietta on Sunday.

They met at Joe Kirby Park to clear away weeds and overgrown plants.

People in the community took notice.

"Many people have driven by and they've given a lot of congratulations to us," said volunteer Sovara Broussard. "It also pleases the members of the community."

The work the volunteers did Sunday is also making way for the development of a nature trail at the park.

