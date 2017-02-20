Robbers shoot unarmed Atlanta store clerk for no reason

Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner.
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.
Police say two people were shot late Tuesday after an argument in Chamblee.
Georgia takes the crown as the top filming location in the world according to a new study.
Andrew Young, a former Atlanta Mayor and ambassador to the United Nations, will celebrate his 85th birthday in conjunction with the 2017 Andrew J. Young International Leadership Awards.
The City of Dunwoody found nearly 15 percent of drivers were driving well over the listed 25 mile per hour speed limit. Seventy-three percent of the neighbors petitioned the city to make changes to slow drivers down.
Police are searching for a man after a SWAT team was called to a Fulton County home following a domestic disturbance that left two people severely injured.
A 15-year-old teen was shot and killed in East Point Sunday afternoon.
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.
The much-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Pope Francis – the third stop on the first overseas trip of Trump's presidency – proved successful.
A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.
