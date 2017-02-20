Robbers shoot unarmed Atlanta store clerk for no reason

Police say a clerk was shot during a robbery of a convenience store in Atlanta on Monday.

It happened at the Donnelly Food Store, Monday night, which is on Donnelly Avenue SW.

Video shows one of the robbers jumping over the counter as the other makes demands from behind a loaded gun.

They direct most of their attention to the elderly female cashier.

Other customers waiting to buy lottery tickets barely stepped out of the way, barely flinching as the gun was waved around.

The man behind the counter helped himself to what was in the register, but the trouble began when the cashier wouldn't give up her cell phone.

After a brief struggle, the robbers finally snatch it away from her, but then another store clerk catches their attention doing something that can't be seen off camera. Police think it was a slight movement.

It's right at that moment the man in red shot the store clerk who is just out of frame to the left. Other customers finally take notice at that point, and begin to scatter.

The two men escaped with handfuls of money, but they left behind the cashier's cell phone that was once so important to them.

The clerk survived the shooting, but at last check, he was not in good shape.

Police call attention to a tattoo on the right wrist of the man with the gun.

Anyone with information can get paid for it by calling 404-577-TIPS. Callers can receive money while still remaining anonymous.

