Robbers shoot unarmed Atlanta store clerk for no reason

Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
An unconscious driver that hit a parked car in Villa Rica is believed to have been in possession of the substance known as "Gray Death."More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
Amanda Yvonne Moore, 42, went to Kar Kingdom May 17 to test drive a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica. Police say she presented a fraudulent drivers' license, departed the dealership on the test drive, but did not return.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
Police say a passenger in a vehicle was shot by officers after he allegedly opened fire on them outside a bank in Cobb County Tuesday.More >
A man was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a MARTA bus and a motorcycle.More >
A man was killed Thursday afternoon after a crash involving a MARTA bus and a motorcycle.More >
Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
Officials say a young person is suspected of setting off fireworks inside a Publix in Atlanta.More >
Midtown Alliance is proposing safety changes on Piedmont Avenue for pedestrians and cyclistMore >
Midtown Alliance is proposing safety changes on Piedmont Avenue for pedestrians and cyclistMore >
Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week.More >
Protesters gathered in front of Atlanta's Immigration and Customs Enforcement office Thursday to call for the closure of two Georgia detention facilities that held immigrant detainees before their deaths last week.More >
The historic city of College Park has been awarded the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.More >
The historic city of College Park has been awarded the distinguished Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
A security officer is being criticized for snatching a ball away from a 6 year-old boy during the Braves game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park Wednesday night.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A woman tells CBS46 she was walking her dog in midtown Atlanta Wednesday when a stranger approached her and kicked her poodle-mix in the jaw.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >
A man was arrested in Cobb County early Thursday and charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty.More >