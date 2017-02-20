Business owner billed $3K for trash service she said she never received

The owner of a metro Atlanta business called out the county for her $3,000 trash bill which she believes is nothing but a bunch of garbage.

On East Ponce De Leon Avenue in the Scottdale community, the DeKalb DUI School said they have been billed for a service they’ve never received.

Pam Weeks said she can’t get the attention of the county’s sanitation department when it comes to picking up her trash.

“It has been extremely stressful,” Weeks said. “I really felt like it was an error and they would take care of it, and when I called it was like, 'You have to pay regardless of whether or not we service you.'”

Weeks said the county has been billing her for the service since 2011, but they’ve never picked up her trash.

“I have gotten my hopes up so many times thinking this is going to be taken care of and they are going to do the right thing and nothing ever happens,” Weeks said.

Weeks said she quit paying for pickup, but the county continues to bill her to the tune of nearly $3,000. After we made one phone call to the county, a sanitation supervisor showed up to investigate.

“This was extremely frustrating for me, $2,900 for nothing,” Weeks said.

“I will let our director know what’s going on and maybe she can get this cleared up for you,” A DeKalb County sanitation supervisor said.

In the meantime, Weeks has temporarily worked out a deal with the Post Office to use their dumpster up the road.

“I am thrilled. Because of you I have been heard. Thank you,” Weeks said.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.