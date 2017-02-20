Pot takes center stage: Decriminalization in Atlanta; Lawmakers may broaden medical coverage

Atlanta city leaders are taking another step toward making it less of a crime to possess small amounts of marijuana.

It's part of a criminal justice reform to ease up on punishments some say disproportionately target the young, poor and people of color.

City council members say they want to keep a minor offense from hurting someone's future. What's up for discussion is whether the city should swap pot possession jail time for a simple fine.

"Officers more focused on violent crimes"

"As far as I know, marijuana has never hurt anyone," says Justice Rivera.

"From a morality standpoint, we shouldn't be exposing our kids to that," countered Tim Adkins.

City leaders will discuss at a meeting Tuesday whether or not to decriminalize the punishment for possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. Council members decided to take more time to study the issue. Supporters want them to do what the DeKalb County city of Clarkston did last July.

Clarkston became the first city in Georgia to write $75 tickets for marijuana possession.

"It's still against the law, just like running a red light or turning right on red when you shouldn't," said Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry.

Terry recommends the city tack on a marijuana awareness program to the possible fine. He told me that eight months in, community relations with his officers seem to be better.

"Our officers are more focused on stopping violent crimes and patrolling our streets," Terry said.

Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall introduced the push to a ticket over lockup.

"This has to be an agreement that the chief is going to not prosecute and not push for the officers to use the state law," said Hall.

Hall believes if it passes the committee, the city council could vote on it in early March.

Lawmakers eyeing widening of medical marijuana legislation

A bill working its way through the general assembly would allow patients with autism to use medical marijuana in Georgia. In would also lower THC levels, the chemical that produces a high, from 5 percent to 3 percent for those approved users.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah, conceded he had no scientific studies to back up the reduction, saying cannabis' classification as an illegal narcotic makes it difficult to study. Instead, a group of pediatricians testified in favor of lower THC.

Despite other amendments proposed, the original bill passed by a senate vote, 41-12.

Parents believe they're pawns in the fight.

"This isn't the first time our kids have been used as a political bargaining chip," says Shannon Cloud, who is a supporter of medical marijuana use.



