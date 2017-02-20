Congressman intends to sue over removal of painting

The office of a Democratic Missouri congressman says he intends to file a federal lawsuit over the removal of a constituent's painting from a display on Capitol Hill.

The painting depicts protests in Ferguson, Missouri, that erupted after a police shooting of an unarmed black man.

The painting depicts a pig in a police uniform pointing a gun at a protester. It was one of 400-plus winning entries in the Congressional Arts Competition.

It was on display for more than seven months, but the Capitol architect removed the painting last month after some lawmakers complained.

Congressman William Lacy Clay's office says he will file a suit Tuesday in response to what he claims is the "arbitrary and unconstitutional disqualification and removal" of the painting.

