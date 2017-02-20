Scattered showers moving through north Georgia

Scattered showers are currently moving through north Georgia.

There will be no storms or severe weather in metro Atlanta. Just showers.

5 PM

Cloudy with scattered showers. 69°. Southeast wind from 5-15 mph.



Cloudy with scattered showers. 69°. Southeast wind from 5-15 mph.

Cloudy with scattered showers. 67°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Cloudy with scattered showers. 67°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Cloudy with scattered showers. 62°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

6:28 p.m.

