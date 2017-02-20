Athens firefighter passes away following off-duty accident

An Athens-Clarke County firefighter has passed away after being seriously injured in an off-duty accident on Monday.

Matt Hughes was injured during the accident and later passed away at an area hospital, according to a Facebook post from Athens-Clarke County Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

CBS46 is reaching out to the department to get more information about the accident.

