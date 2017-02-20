Catholic churches could serve as sanctuary from deportation for illegal immigrants

In light of on-going round ups of illegal immigrants across metro Atlanta, a source with the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta tells CBS46 News that churches are ready to serve as refuge.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

Back in 2015, Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church in Lilburn gave a mother and her children sanctuary until her deportation order was dropped.

There is no law protecting churches from harboring illegal immigrants, but an ICE agency policy allows for discretion, listing churches as a sensitive location for purposes of immigration enforcement.

“I would recommend our clients do anything they can to protect themselves and their children,” said immigration attorney Christopher Taylor.

Taylor added immigrants who face deportation should consider seeking sanctuary at a church as an option.

At last check, no undocumented immigrants have shown up seeking sanctuary at any churches under the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, according to a spokesperson.

