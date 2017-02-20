Morrow forced to borrow ambulance from neighboring city

CBS46 has discovered that the ambulance fleet in Morrow is in such bad shape that the city has had to borrow emergency vehicles from a neighboring town.

The mayor says they have 2.5 trucks operational -- one is borrowed, while two others have engine issues.

With so many of their emergency vehicles in bad shape, we asked the mayor if any lives were at risk.

"This really, really made me nervous that we were down to one ambulance and a borrowed ambulance and that's all that we had," says Mayor Jeff Detar.

In a one-on-one interview, he says the series of breakdowns with the city's ambulances is a serious matter, especially because the city's make-up is 40 percent elderly residents.

"There's always an increase in activity when you're dealing with an elderly population so that impact was immediate," says Detar.

We've learned the city normally has three ambulances available to them at all times -- two full time and one reserve.

But when two trucks went down with engine troubles, the reserve was thrown into the mix. But that truck is more than 10 years old, according to Detar, and has trouble going up hills.

"They could actually be in a position of trying to respond with that unit and have to carry the person out of the ambulance up a hill," says Detar.

With all of these problems with the emergency fleet, we asked if lives were being put at risk.

"We didn't get impacted this time, but the potential was so close that it required immediate action," says Detar.

That immediate action meant borrowing an ambulance from neighboring Forest Park and the approval of thousands of dollars by the council to not only repair their own truck, but also purchase a new one.

"We put a plan in place to replace vehicles periodically and move forward so that we can keep a fleet that works," says Detar. "In this particular case, it turned out the timing wasn't quite as fast as reality required."

We spoke to the city's fire chief and he says they expect to have another truck out of the shop by the end of the week, and they believe a new truck should be here in March.

