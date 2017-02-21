Hervey, UTA beat Georgia Southern for 7th straight win

Kevin Hervey tied a career high with five 3-pointers and had his 11th double-double of the season, Jorge Bilbao scored 16 points with eight boards and Texas-Arlington used a late run to pull away for an 81-71 win over Georgia Southern on Monday night.

Hervey had a career-high 26 points with 13 rebounds and Erick Neal added 11 points and four assists for UTA (21-6, 11-3 Sun Belt), which won its seventh straight and maintained sole possession of first place in the conference standings.

Ike Smith's jumper for Georgia Southern (17-11, 10-5) made it 65-all with 6:42 to play, but the Eagles committed two turnovers and went 0 for 4 from the field over the next 5:58. Bilbao made a layup and then two free throws before Drew Charles and Hervey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 75-65 about three minutes later. After Tookie Brown hit three free throws for Georgia Southern with 2:39 to play, Hervey answered with another 3 and the Mavericks held on from there.

Smith led Georgia Southern with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Brown scored 15 and Devonte Brown hit all four of his 3-point shots and added 12 points.

UTA outrebounded the Eagles 42-23 and outscored them 32-16 in the paint.

Georgia Southern has lost 3 of 4 and is tied with Georgia State for third in the Sun Belt.

