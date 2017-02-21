Georgia could widen conditions covered by medical marijuana, and weaken it

Georgia House members are getting ready to hear testimony regarding a medical cannabis bill.

The House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss House Bill 65, which greatly expands the list of qualifying conditions for access to medical cannabis oil.

HB65 was previously discussed in the Medical Marijuana Working Group where representatives heard testimony from several advocates as well as a group of pediatricians who opposed the expansion.

The bill would also create a patient registry to keep track of those using the drugs for treatment.

Medical Marijuana bill passed Senate vote overwhelmingly

Another bill working its way through the general assembly would allow patients with autism to use medical marijuana in Georgia. In would also lower THC levels, the chemical that produces a high, from 5 percent to 3 percent for those approved users.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah, conceded he had no scientific studies to back up the reduction, saying cannabis' classification as an illegal narcotic makes it difficult to study. Instead, a group of pediatricians testified in favor of lower THC.

Despite other amendments proposed, the original bill passed by a senate vote, 41-12.

Parents believe they're pawns in the fight.

"This isn't the first time our kids have been used as a political bargaining chip," says Shannon Cloud, who is a supporter of medical marijuana use.

