Georgia could widen conditions covered by medical marijuana, and weaken it

The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >
Some metro Atlanta parents refused to hold back, speaking out about significantly lower test scores across the Henry County School District.More >
Georgia middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >
The much-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and Pope Francis – the third stop on the first overseas trip of Trump’s presidency – proved successful.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat will open on Tuesday, May 30.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
Georgians will be able to use their accrued sick time at work to care for sick family members if Governor Nathan Deal signs a bill that passed the Georgia legislature during its latest session.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
