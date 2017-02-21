Three suspects sought after stealing family's cars during home invasion

Three suspects are sought after a homeowner discovered them inside his home while his family was there overnight Monday.

Police said they don't know much about the three suspects, but they said they did steal the family's two cars from their home on Norfleet Road Northwest, a Silver Audi Q7 and a Green Lexus RX-350. No one was injured.

Police said a man was in the basement and his wife and daughter were at the home when he heard footsteps upstairs. He went up to investigate to find the three men inside taking his things, police said.

The homeowner yelled at the men and they fled. After investigation, police said they found a stolen handgun outside on the ground near the back door. They said it belonged tot he suspects.

CBS46 is staying on top of the story and will have more on CBS46 Morning News and here on CBS46.com.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

