Watchdog issues plea to city council, employees in bribery investigation

A watchdog group hopes someone in Atlanta's city hall will help provide a break into the ongoing federal bribery investigation there.

Standing before Atlanta's City Council on Monday, William Perry urged council members and other city employees to cooperate with FBI investigators.

"People in this building are fearful — some for jobs, some for lives — and keeping their mouths shut," Perry said during the council meeting.

Perry once ran the watchdog agency Common Cause. Now, he runs a statewide ethics oversight group. He told the council even employees who are behind on water bills can have that used against them.

He said the fear he heard from city employees comes from the FBI's investigation into Mitzi Bickers. She is the political operative who worked for Mayor Kasim Reed's election before getting a job at City Hall for a few years.

Perry says when she worked there, he heard complaints from at least 10 city workers. They told him that, if they didn't go along with Bickers, their jobs were at risk.

"Stand strong. Tell what you know. I think a lot of people could provide a lot of information," he said.

Bickers has not been charged with wrongdoing. However, two well-known contractors (one who employed Bickers) have already pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy charges for paying money to land rich construction jobs with the city.

Two contractors have pleaded guilty

Between 2010 and 2015, two contractors (that we know of so far) conspired to buy lucrative construction-related contracts with the city of Atlanta.

In January, ER Mitchell pleaded guilty to bribery charges in federal court, admitting to paying over one million dollars in bribes to someone in city hall.

And earlier this month — construction contractor Charles Richards, accused of conspiring with Mitchell — pleaded guilty as well.

It is still unknow to whom in City Hall those bribes were paid.

